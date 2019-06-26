Walker, Sr., James E. of St. Louis, MO Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Anna Walker. Loving father of James Jr. (the late Laurie), Thomas (Susan), Stephen (Diane), Rosa and Marisa Walker. Dearest grandfather of Sara, Michael, Jason and Haley Walker. Our dear uncle, great-uncle and dear friend. Services: Visitation to be held at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO on Friday, June 28 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment National Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions to the Carmelite Sisters at St. Agnes Home, 10341 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019