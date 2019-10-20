Abernathy, James Earl

November 13, 1934 – October 11, 2019. James Abernathy was born and grew up in St. Louis, Missouri where he attended a Lutheran Elementary School and Lutheran Central High School. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1954 and was assigned to the USAF Security Service as a Radio Traffic Analyst. He served in the NSA at Clark AFB in the Philippines and at Ft George G. Meade in MD. After discharge from the USAF, he graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a BA degree. He earned an additional degree in travel and tourism later in life. He worked for the Defense Mapping Agency in St. Louis where aeronautical charts were compiled and produced for the USAF from 1964 until his retirement in 1993. Painting became his passion after retirement. He moved to San Antonio in 2000 with his wife where he continued studying painting and won numerous ribbons at art competitions. He described himself once as a lifelong student and artist. He leaves behind his wife Joyce, children Cindy and Brett, son-in-law Douglas, grandchildren Austin and Blair, sisters Joan and Debra, and many dear friends around the world from his Air Force days and time spent in St. Louis and San Antonio. Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH, 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221