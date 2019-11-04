James Edward "Jim" Boaz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward "Jim" Boaz.
Service Information
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
9255 NATURAL BRIDGE RD
Saint Louis, MO
63134
(314)-426-6000
Obituary
Send Flowers

Boaz, James Edward "Jim"
90 of St. Ann, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Beloved husband for 66 years of the late Viola M. Boaz (nee Carter); dear father of Nora Osborne, Mary (Hank) Bealler and Daniel (Amy) Boaz; cherished grandfather of Carl Osborne, Haley Bealler, Danielle and Samantha Boaz; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Jim was a retired Engineer with Community Fire Protection District, a Mason and VFW member.
Services: Visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Friday, Nov. 8, 4pm until Funeral Service at 7pm. Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with procession leaving funeral home Saturday, 8 a.m. Memorials to . Additional info at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.