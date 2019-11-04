Boaz, James Edward "Jim"
90 of St. Ann, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Beloved husband for 66 years of the late Viola M. Boaz (nee Carter); dear father of Nora Osborne, Mary (Hank) Bealler and Daniel (Amy) Boaz; cherished grandfather of Carl Osborne, Haley Bealler, Danielle and Samantha Boaz; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Jim was a retired Engineer with Community Fire Protection District, a Mason and VFW member.
Services: Visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Friday, Nov. 8, 4pm until Funeral Service at 7pm. Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with procession leaving funeral home Saturday, 8 a.m. Memorials to . Additional info at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019