Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church
James Edward "Jim" Schwartz

James Edward "Jim" Schwartz Obituary

Schwartz, James "Jim" Edward

loving husband of Lynn nee Hampe; father of Laura (Robinson), Jim, Brian; grandfather of Matthew, Haley, Kyle, Lindsey, Jessica (Robinson), Claire (Robinson); brother of Bob, John, Nancy (Unger) and the late Arlene (Magoc), Ron, Rich, David.

Jim retired from Anheuser-Busch and enjoyed boating, golfing, and spending time with his

grandchildren. He was an avid Cardinals fan.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, October 4, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, October 3rd, 4-8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
