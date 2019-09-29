|
|
Schwartz, James "Jim" Edward
loving husband of Lynn nee Hampe; father of Laura (Robinson), Jim, Brian; grandfather of Matthew, Haley, Kyle, Lindsey, Jessica (Robinson), Claire (Robinson); brother of Bob, John, Nancy (Unger) and the late Arlene (Magoc), Ron, Rich, David.
Jim retired from Anheuser-Busch and enjoyed boating, golfing, and spending time with his
grandchildren. He was an avid Cardinals fan.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, October 4, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, October 3rd, 4-8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019