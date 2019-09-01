Strecker, James "Jim" Edward

66, of St. Louis MO, passed August 20, 2019. Father of Heather Flottmann, Dylan Strecker, and Bayley Fox. Grandfather of Lily Flottmann-Stehlin and Kase Malofy-Fox. Brother of BJ (Betty Jane Strecker) Harris and Peggy (Strecker) Neufeld. Beloved son of the late Edward and Ceil Clayton Strecker.

A carpenter, musician, rugby player, and world traveler, Jim is best remembered as a lighthearted optimist who savored the company of friends and family.

Services: Celebration of Life on September 7th, 2019, Noon to 4 pm, at Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes in Maplewood, MO.