Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
7456 Manchester Rd
Maplewood, MO 63143
Strecker, James "Jim" Edward

66, of St. Louis MO, passed August 20, 2019. Father of Heather Flottmann, Dylan Strecker, and Bayley Fox. Grandfather of Lily Flottmann-Stehlin and Kase Malofy-Fox. Brother of BJ (Betty Jane Strecker) Harris and Peggy (Strecker) Neufeld. Beloved son of the late Edward and Ceil Clayton Strecker.

A carpenter, musician, rugby player, and world traveler, Jim is best remembered as a lighthearted optimist who savored the company of friends and family.

Services: Celebration of Life on September 7th, 2019, Noon to 4 pm, at Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes in Maplewood, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
