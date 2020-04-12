James Edward Tilley

Tilley, James Edward

of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving husband of the late Rita Tilley; beloved son of the late Carl and Julia Tilley; devoted father of Elizabeth (Richard) Eller, Carol Tilley, and Julia (Andrew) Pierce; dear brother of Eugene (Diane) Tilley and David (Joann) Tilley; cherished grandfather of Paige Eller, Aaron Eller, Mercedes Pierce, and Hannah Pierce.

James proudly served his country in United States Army. He retired from United States Postal Service after 30+ years of service.

Service will be held on a later date. Memorials may be made in James's name to the National Ataxia Foundation. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
