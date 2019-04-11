Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ogle, James F. Jim Age 71, of Snellville, GA, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in St. Louis, MO. Inurnment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Jim was a Veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Norfolk Southern in 2003 with 39 years of service, spending the majority of his career in St. Louis, Roanoke, and Atlanta. He was the past President of the Ogle/Ogles Family Association, tracing his ancestry back to the year 1056. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Earl and Mary Agnes (Boland) Ogle. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara (Weber) Ogle; daughter and son-in-law, Nikki and Keith Burris of VA; son, Jimmy Ogle of PA; sisters and brother-in-law, Patty and Tom Dunn of MO, Chris and Kevin Gallagher of MO, Mary and Russ Diefenbach of CO, Kathy and Joe Vitale of MO, and Peggy and Val Krause of MO; brothers, Tim Ogle and Richie Ogle, both of MO; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Debbie Ogle of TX; granddaughter, Jameson Burris; and numerous family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network,





3014 Oregon Ave

St Louis, MO 63118

