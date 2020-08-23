McCool, Dr. James F.

James Francis McCool (87) of Warson Woods, Missouri, died peacefully in his sleep on August 12, 2020. He was the devoted husband of 60 years to Florence (Kraenzle) McCool. Proud father of six children who he loved unconditionally: Kathy (Jack) Garvey, Dave (Mickie) McCool, Bob (Lori) McCool, Dan (Mary Jo, deceased) McCool, Mary Jane (David) McCool-Eye, Pat (Sherry) McCool. Loving grandfather of Tim, Matt, Colleen, Sheila, Ellie, Bryce, Blake, Cameron, Connor, Kelsey, Bryan, Shannon, Ethan, Pauline, Luke and Christian, and great-grandfather of Maxine. In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, Dr. Jim is survived by his sister Nola (Frank, deceased) McGillycuddy and brother, Coach Don (Joy) McCool.

Dr. Jim was born in Washington, Pennsylvania on October 11, 1932 and attended Washington and Jefferson College in PA. He graduated from St. Louis University Medical School, and made St. Louis his home after SLU nursing student Florence Kraenzle caught his eye. They tied the knot 6 months after their first date. He was Board Certified in Internal Medicine and was a co-founder of Southwest Medical Center in Shrewsbury. Dr. Jim was an accomplished pilot and built his own single engine plane, because what is a garage for anyway? He was a self-taught grade school basketball coach, passionate creator of children's Sam Spidler stories, voracious reader and continuous learner, Rett Syndrome warrior, and an avid runner into his 70s. He loved red wine and Mom's cooking, family vacations, long hikes in the Tetons, and short drives going 50 mph in the passing lane. Family time was his True North, and no sacrifice was too great for his family. He was the smartest but worst possible partner in a game of Mrs. Byrne's Dictionary and did things to golf balls that defied physics and golf etiquette. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and former patients.

Services: Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private Funeral Mass will be held with family members at St. Genevieve Du Bois, his home parish for over 50 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The International Rett Syndrome Foundation (www.rettsyndrome.org) or to the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (knightadrc.wustl.edu).