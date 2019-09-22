Scott, James F. "Jim"

age 85, of St. Louis, MO died surrounded by his family on Friday, September 13, 2019 after a sudden brain hemorrhage from a fall. Born July 9, 1934 in Atchison, KS he was the son of the late James B. Scott and Helen E. Frazier Scott. He grew up in Kansas City, MO, and earned his Ph.D. at KU, Lawrence. He was on SLU faculty English dept. from 1962-2014 and founded the film studies program during his tenure.

Jim played tennis competitively in high school and college and played into his 70s.

He is survived by his two children and their spouses Adrienne Scott and Philip Persson of Chico, CA and Jamie and Julie Scott of Denver CO.; two grandchildren Hannah Sophia Scott-Persson and Zachary James Scott both of whom live and work in Los Angeles.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3,, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Spink Pavilion at the Missouri Botanical Gardens. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Missouri Botanical Gardens in his name.