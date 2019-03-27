Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jim" Fischer. View Sign

Fischer, James Jim 98, passed away March 20, 2019. Jim was born in Rochester, New York to Herbert and Frances (nee Stoesser) Fischer. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Adelaide (Joe) Mack, Tom (Madeline) Fischer, and Lois (Jim) Mulcahy. Jim is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Dorothy Dot Fischer, his children, John (Rita) Fischer, Karen (the late Jill Rosenthal) Fischer, and Mark (Steve Ciaccio) Fischer; his grandchildren, Paul Fischer, and Anne (Bill) Stanford; great-grand-children, Alex, Lily, Willow, and Bill; sister, Nancy (Steve) Carlucci. Loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Jim was a veteran of WWII, a navy pharmacist mate, he served 3 years, 4 months, and 16 days. He transported the wounded on the USS Patrick, traveling from Paris Island, to India and back, caring for those who were wounded or sick. After being discharged, Jim went to college on the GI bill, at Villanovia, and graduated with a chemical engineering degree. Dot and Jim were married his senior year in 1949. Jim then worked in the aircraft business in Buffalo, New York, and ended here at McDonnell Douglas, involved with the Mercury Apollo Spacecraft engineering. Upon retirement, Jim volunteered at DePaul Hospital, and spent 10 years volunteering with Meals on Wheels. He also volunteered at North American Martyrs Church, and Sacred Heart in Florissant. Jim loved to square dance, golfing, working and gardening, and traveling to Europe and the USA with their dear friends, the Shortal's, over 23 times. Jim has donated his body to the Saint Louis University School of Medicine, he is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 751 N. Jefferson St., Florissant, MO 63031. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's honor may be made to Saint Vincent DePaul Society with Sacred Heart Church and Shriners Hospital of St. Louis.





675 Graham Road

Florissant , MO 63031

675 Graham Road

Florissant , MO 63031

(314) 831-3100

