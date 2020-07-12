Pritchard, James Francis

August 12, 1945 (Pittsburgh, PA) – June 27, 2020 (St. Louis, MO)

We are sad to share that we recently lost the best grandfather, parent and husband a family could want. No man has loved or been loved more by his family than Jim "Papa" Pritchard. He will be missed forever by his wife, Mary Walsh Pritchard, children Nora and Chad Naes, Matthew Brickel and Joseph Brickel, grandchildren Madison, Nicholas, Nina and Connor Naes and Lily, William and Katie Brickel, brother Michael Pritchard and sister-in-law MaryJo, and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Jim was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to John and Helen Pritchard, and spent his formative years raising Cain in Pennsylvania, Ohio and finally St. Louis, Missouri. At 18 while attending college in Cape Girardeau, he began a long career in the marine industry, beginning with a job as a deckhand, spending years as marine surveyor, then finally opening North American Marine Consultants, LLC with partner Keith Weber in 2009. Jim first met Mary, the love of his life, in grade school and the fates reconnected them in 1985, at which point the lifelong bachelor turned in his stag card for good. The rest, as they say, is history.

Jim loved life, knew how to live it well, and no one could light up a room quite like him. A big kid himself, he was most at home cavorting with the grandbabies or yuckin' it up with friends. He may very well have singlehandedly kept the Silly String makers in business for decades! Jim had a way of making people feel better for having talked with him, and impacted every life he touched. Those who knew him will never forget that one-of-a-kind laugh, irreverent humor, kind soul and generous heart.

While no one loved a party more than he, Jim valued his family and friends more and we can't responsibly risk a large gathering now. A small memorial with immediate and extended family will be held in August for his 75th birthday, and once the risks from COVID 19 have diminished, we will get everyone together for the big celebration he deserves. In the meantime, the family would be most grateful if you would send a fond memory, funny story or other happy recollection of Jim to nora@namarineconsultants.com or North American Marine Consultants ,LLC, 556 Leffingwell Ave, Kirkwood, MO 63122, Attn: Nora. These will be compiled in a book for Jim's grandchildren and to share with all of his friends and family once we are able to gather.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to either Friends of Kids with Cancer or Pedal the Cause. www.boppchapel.com