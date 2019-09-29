|
Reinhold, James Frank "Jim"
age 79 of Wildwood, Missouri passed away, Thursday, September 19, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Edna Frances (nee Jones) Reinhold.
Born and raised in Decatur, Illinois, Jim was a son of the late Raymond Robert and Helen (nee Kurek) Reinhold, Sr. Jim received a bachelor's degree from Millikin University and a master's from the University of Illinois. He was a teacher in the public schools in Illinois and Missouri. His favorite hobby was playing video poker at Hollywood Casino. He also was fond of the New York Times, his Mercedes, reading, travel, and Starbucks Cappuccino.
Surviving in addition to his wife Edna, are a sister-in-law Linda Myers Reinhold; niece Gina Reinhold; nephews Sunny Reinhold, Chong Reinhold and David Reinhold. Jim was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond Robert Reinhold, Jr. and Ronald Wayne Reinhold.
"Rest in peace dearest Jim"
Services: All services are private with the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin. Friends may sign the familys online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019