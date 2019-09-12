James Franklin Lockett

89, passed peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Virginia (Feldkamp), his children, Sherri (Dick) Turner, Jim (Patricia) Lockett, Jerilyn (Rusty) Overstreet, Edie (Gene) Amico and Wendelin (Jeff) Lockett-Funnell, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Frank attended Monroe City HS and University of MO, Columbia. He served two years in the US Naval Reserves, then enlisted in the US Air Force but shortly after was released with an honorable medical discharge. He worked for 36 years with the St. Louis Terminal Railroad Association Police Department, attaining the rank of Inspector. He and Virginia, avid RV enthusiasts, enjoyed visiting all US states except Alaska.

Services: Frank was a faithful member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Weldon Springs. Visitation will be held there on Saturday, September 14, 9–11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. service. Interment will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in West Ely, MO.