Curtin, James G. Jim Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sun., March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Donna M. Curtin (nee Nast); dear father and father-in-law of Kathleen (Maurice) Valerio, Karen (Steve) Lucash and Ann (Dave) Sprague; dear grandfather of Sarah (Andy), Jake (Taylor), Kelly, Ceile, Colleen, Michael, Allie, Shannon and Matthew; dear great-grandfather of Jack, Jackson, Hadley and Reese; special friend of Marion Richter; dear brother-in-law of Mary and Wally Kisling and Judy and Chuck Rallo; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Jim retired from McDonnell Douglas/Boeing and he lived his life on strong faith, loving family and enjoying sports. Services: Memorial Mass to be held at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Rd., Ellisville, MO 63011 on Sat., March 9 at 11 a.m. with visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90366 or www.pancran.org. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019