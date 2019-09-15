Houser, James Garesche

was born Feb. 21, 1931 in St. Louis, MO. He died Sept. 11, 2019 at the age of 88. Houser was preceded in death by parents, Douglas and Emma G. Houser, siblings, Douglas B. Houser, Nancy H. Hall (George), Jane H. Bell (Henry), and Peter Houser.

He attended Country Day School, and earned degrees in Philosophy and Geology at University of Oregon, where he met his wife, Sue Ann Slauson. Houser is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue, son Eric Houser, Daughter Carole H. Bartoo (Jim), granddaughters Emma and Grace Bartoo, dear Nephew Andrew Smith and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He served from 1961 to 1986 as the curator of the St. Louis Museum of Science and Natural History in Oak Knoll Park. Long-time St. Louisans will remember the archeological collections of Indian artifacts, invisible woman, earthquake simulator, and the life-sized tyrannosaurus rex and triceratops at the entry to the museum. Houser put his heart and soul into the development of science exhibits that would capture the imagination of adults and children alike and foster a love of science and the natural world.

Our deep gratitude to the loving caregivers at Griswold Home Care especially Felister Waweru who became family.

Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Monday, September 16, at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends at Lupton's beginning at 10 a.m., Monday morning. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the University of Oregon.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL