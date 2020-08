James Geiss

Geiss, James Howard

77, passed peacefully on Thurs, Aug 6th, 2020. He struggled with Parkinson's disease for years, but always lived a happy & joyful life. He leaves his beloved wife of 50 years, Helen Horrigan Geiss, 2 sons, Peter Geiss & Evan Geiss, & his dear sister Colette Meyers. Born & raised in Cleveland, OH and resided in St Charles, MO. He was a member of the St Charles Realtors Assoc, & Sales Mgr at Schneider R.E. He attended St Ignatius, Dyke College, & graduated from Kent State. Avid birder, and a huge baseball fan. Memorial services to be held in August of 2021.