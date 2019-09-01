Downey, James Gene

This obituary was written by Jim Downey in his own words.

James Gene Downey, born October 2, 1928 died peacefully after a lengthy battle with lung cancer surrounded by his family on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 7:28 p.m. The last year of his life he left Florida and moved back to St. Louis into an independent assisted living retirement community in St. Charles, Missouri. He wanted to be reunited with his biological family and make peace with those he loved most. He is survived by his estranged wife Donna J. (Rowley) Downey, his children, daughter Cathy R. Williams, son Timothy J. Downey, son-in-law Donald S. Williams, grandchildren Brooke Williams, Brett Williams, Krystal L Downey and great grandson Blake Seifert. Other important people in his life include niece Patricia J. Momot, who nursed and cared for him the last several years of his life, niece Kelly Dornan, Lori Burns, Ellen King, Tania (Bryan) Peters and many nieces and nephews. If it were not for Pat, his children would have never had the opportunity to spend the last year of his life with them. A special thank you to Fairwinds River's Edge assisted living and staff, all of his new friends he made there especially Jerry and Kathy Mazdra.

Jim's beloved first wife of 51 years, Gwen Lee (Blocker) Downey, died in year 2002. Jim was a successful insurance broker whose life's passions included golf, where he was a member for 47 years at Bogey Hills C.C. of St. Charles, playing the harmonica and playing Bridge. A post WWII veteran serving in Kyoto, Japan. He will be remembered by many for his generous nature and loved being a philanthropist on a personal level.

Services: Jim requested to be cremated by St. Louis Cremation Service of St. Louis and that no services be performed after cremation. His remains will be buried next to his beloved wife of 51 years, Gwen Lee (Blocker) Downey, at Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles, Missouri.

No gifts or flowers, please.