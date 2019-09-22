James Gerard Unger (1954 - 2019)
Our Lady Catholic Church
1550 Saint Marys Ln
Festus, MO 63028
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady Church
Festus, MO
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Church
Festus, MO
Unger, James Gerard

Age 64 of Festus, MO, passed 999. Beloved husband of Deborah (nee Quiros) Unger; dear father of Amy (Brad) Counts and Ashley (fiance' Zach Decker) Unger; dear brother of Dan (Lynette) Unger, Paul (Maria) Unger, Joan Tognoni, Tom Unger, Janice (Jack) Putney, Karen (Kevin) Murphy and Barbie (Dan) Lorenz; dear brotherr-in-law of Carol (Cris) Meyer; grandson Maclan on the way.

Services: Memorial gathering from 10 a.m. until memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Memorials to Scleroderma Foundation, , or Masses.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.