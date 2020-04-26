Goggin, Dr. James Age 87 of Greenville, Illinois, died at his home on Monday, April 20, 2020, after a prolonged illness. Jim was born in Lesterville, MO, to William O. and Muriel Owensby Goggin on February 25, 1933. His elementary education was pursued in one-room schools in Lesterville, MO, and in Ellis Grove, IL. Jim attended high school in Sparta for 3 years, but the schools were redistricted and he was transferred to Chester to graduate in 1950. From there he went to SIU-Carbondale, where he earned his A.B. in Chemistry. Next he moved on to the Air Force where he served as a pilot for 3 years. Upon discharge, he was employed by Mallinckrodt Chemical in St. Louis. After a year, Jim decided he'd had enough of laboratory chemistry. He entered Washington University School of Medicine, graduating in 1962 and followed that with an internship and residency at St. Louis City Hospital. In 1959, he and Mary Lou Penn were married in St. Louis. They made their home in Greenville. It was here that he practiced medicine for 55 years and they reared their five sons. Dr. Goggin is survived by his wife of 61 years and sons, Jeff, Matt (Grace), Jamie (Laura), Dan, and Andy (Stephanie). Grandchildren include: Patrick, Ben and Peter – sons of Matt; Sam and Ian – sons of Jamie; Dominic and Moriah, children of Dan; and Natalie and Zachary, children of Andy. Also surviving are Jim's brothers, Lee (Judy) and Joe (Joyce). Donnell - Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.donnellwiegand.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.