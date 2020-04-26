James Goggin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Goggin, Dr. James Age 87 of Greenville, Illinois, died at his home on Monday, April 20, 2020, after a prolonged illness. Jim was born in Lesterville, MO, to William O. and Muriel Owensby Goggin on February 25, 1933. His elementary education was pursued in one-room schools in Lesterville, MO, and in Ellis Grove, IL. Jim attended high school in Sparta for 3 years, but the schools were redistricted and he was transferred to Chester to graduate in 1950. From there he went to SIU-Carbondale, where he earned his A.B. in Chemistry. Next he moved on to the Air Force where he served as a pilot for 3 years. Upon discharge, he was employed by Mallinckrodt Chemical in St. Louis. After a year, Jim decided he'd had enough of laboratory chemistry. He entered Washington University School of Medicine, graduating in 1962 and followed that with an internship and residency at St. Louis City Hospital. In 1959, he and Mary Lou Penn were married in St. Louis. They made their home in Greenville. It was here that he practiced medicine for 55 years and they reared their five sons. Dr. Goggin is survived by his wife of 61 years and sons, Jeff, Matt (Grace), Jamie (Laura), Dan, and Andy (Stephanie). Grandchildren include: Patrick, Ben and Peter – sons of Matt; Sam and Ian – sons of Jamie; Dominic and Moriah, children of Dan; and Natalie and Zachary, children of Andy. Also surviving are Jim's brothers, Lee (Judy) and Joe (Joyce). Donnell - Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.donnellwiegand.com to leave online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home Ltd
203 West Oak Street
Greenville, IL 62246
(618) 664-0431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved