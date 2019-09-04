|
Gunn, James, Sr.
on Thursday, August 29, 2019, died peacefully at his home in Manchester at the age of 78.
Jim was born on July 11, 1941 in St. Louis, MO to Judge Donald and Loretto Gunn. He was graduated from St. Louis University High School in 1959, St. Louis University in 1962 and St. Louis University School of Law in 1965 and went on to practice law in St. Louis for over 50 years. He retired from Thompson Coburn LLP in 2012 as a Partner and Chair of the Health Care Practice.
His legal focus on health care began with his representation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, acting as outside general counsel to St. Joseph Hospital in Kirkwood for more than 25 years. He went on to become a national expert in health care law. Throughout his career, Jim was widely respected by clients and colleagues for his keen business insights, warmth and great humor.
But Jim will be remembered most for the kindness and generosity he showed to everyone with whom he came in contact. He had a genuine interest and compassion for others, which combined with his quick wit and hearty laugh, made all feell welcome and included.
Jim was a proud lifelong St. Louisan and was involved in multiple civic and local charitable organizations. He was a member of the Missouri Athletic Club for more than 50 years. Jim was also a longtime friend of Bill W.
Above all else, Jim was committed to his family. He was married at the St. Louis Cathedral on July 24, 1965 to the love of his life, Lee (nee Hynek), whom he adored from the day he arranged to chaperone her to the Coronation Ball at St. Louis U. High in 1958. They would go on to raise six children together. The love and immense pride he had for each of his children and grandchildren were overwhelming, evident in the glowing stories he was quick to share in every conversation.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Angela.
He is survived by his wife Lee, his six children and their partners, James, Jr. and Jenn Holland of Los Angeles, Patrick and Laura of Brooklyn, Beth Anne Gunn and Alec Myers of Los Angeles, Brian and Erin of Los Angeles, Matt and Michelle of Los Angeles, and Sean and Natasha of Los Angeles; and eight grandchildren, Griffin, Declan, Jaden Li, Mason, Grace, Will, Max and Ryder.
He is also survived by his eight brothers and sisters, Kay Martin, Donald Gunn, Jr., Sister Donna Loretto Gunn, Thomas Gunn, Margaret Fowler, Michael Gunn, Patrick Gunn and Bridget Calcaterra, and their spouses, multiple nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 1:45 p.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester for 2:00 p.m. Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you honor Jim with a contribution in his memory to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondolet, https://www.csjsl.org/ways-to-give/make-a-donation. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.