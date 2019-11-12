Clark, James H.

Mr. James H. Clark, 89, of Chesterfield, MO, formerly of Florissant, MO passed away on Sun., Nov. 10, 2019. He was born Aug. 22, 1930 in Cokato, MN to Harvey and Eva Clark. Mr. Clark attended the Univ. of MN where he received a BAE and received his MBA from St. Louis Univ. He was a retired Aeronautical Engineer with McDonnell-Douglas/Boeing in St. Louis, MO. James was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Priscilla (nee Hedman), son, Joel (Lisa) Clark, James Clark, and Sandra (Don) Randall; grandchildren, Hilary (Taylor), Emily, Crystal, Eric, and Sarah; along with other family and friends.

Services: Visitation Thurs., Nov. 14, 11 am until time of memorial service 12 noon same day at St. Paul's Evangelical Church, 9801 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul's City Missionary Fund at the Church. A Buchholz west service; Online Guestbook, Buchholzmortuary.com.