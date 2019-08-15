James H. Habighorst

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Westborough Country Club
Obituary
Habighorst, James H.

suddenly on Monday, August 12, 2019. Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years. Judy (Heimbuecher) Habighorst. His children are Christine (Don) Willey, Karen (Roger) Schmidt and Nanci (Kevin) Ryan. He was grandfather to seven and great-grandfather to eight.

Jim was a graduate of CBC High School and attended Washington University. He was past president of the Advertising Production Club and longtime member of Westborough Country Club and loved the game of golf.

Services: Blessings and interment private. A celebration of Jim's life for family and friends will be held at Westborough Country Club on Saturday, August 17 from 3-5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Humane Society of Missouri. See boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
