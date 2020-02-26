Sanders, James H.

71, was baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Dear husband of Patricia Sanders (nee Lingenfelter) for 48 years; loving father of Robert Sanders, Alan (Tina) Sanders and Jill (Joe) Copeland; proud Pop of Connor James Copeland. He was the beloved son of the late Laura and Joseph Andre and brother of the Late Joey Andre. The dear brother-in-law of Wayne "Mick" (Carol) Lingenfelter. Jim was a treasured uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Jim was employed as an Auditor for the Federal Govt. for 33 years, owner of Sanders' Bookkeeping and Tax, and former Treasurer of the Wildwood Business Assoc.

Jim's number one priority in life was his family. His number two priority was the St. Louis Cardinals!

Services: Visitation: Thurs., Feb. 27, 10 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m., same day at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson), Chesterfield, MO. Interment National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks, MO. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to Cardinals Care, 700 Clark St., St. Louis 63102. ONLINE GUEST BOOK @ www.buchholzmortuary.com