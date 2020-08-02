1/
James H. Schaffner Jr.
Schaffner, James H. Sr.

Thursday, July 30, 2020. Beloved father of James H. Schaffner Jr., Joseph Schaffner, Amanda (Brian) Smith, Ross Schaffner, Michael Schaffner, and Kathryn (William) Hopper; loving grandfather of Catalina and Olivia; dear brother of Elizabeth Deppe, Carolyn Dorf, Herbert and the late William "Bill" Schaffner; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Service
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
