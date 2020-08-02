Schaffner, James H. Sr.

Thursday, July 30, 2020. Beloved father of James H. Schaffner Jr., Joseph Schaffner, Amanda (Brian) Smith, Ross Schaffner, Michael Schaffner, and Kathryn (William) Hopper; loving grandfather of Catalina and Olivia; dear brother of Elizabeth Deppe, Carolyn Dorf, Herbert and the late William "Bill" Schaffner; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.