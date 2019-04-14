Schriefer, James H. Beloved husband of 45 years to Rosemary (nee Rapisardo), father of Karl and Kristopher (Rebecca); grandfather of Gloria, June, and Andrew; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force, Treasurer of South Side Kiwanis, member of Gravois Kiwanis, President of Southwest Housing Corporation, a board member of Tower Grove Neighborhood CDC, and a member of The Engineers Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's. Services: Visitation Tues. 4/16 from 3-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois (63116), Funeral Mass Wed. 4/17, 10:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Interment Jefferson Barracks.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019