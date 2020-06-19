Swift, James H.

James Harold Swift, 89, passed away June 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was in the presence of his wife of 62 years, Mary Lee (Casey) Swift. He was surrounded by family throughout the last years of his life.

Jim was born in 1931 in Potosi, Missouri, to John and Bernice (Martin) Swift. He spent his childhood in Potosi, obtained an undergraduate degree in horticulture from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and later completed a masters degree at the University of Missouri, St. Louis. He served as an officer in the United States Army and Army Reserves, including service in Germany and Korea, reaching the rank of first lieutenant. Jim taught earth science among other subjects for 27 years in the Ritenour School District. He raised his family in Webster Groves, Missouri, where he lived for 56 years. He was a longtime parishioner of Our Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Webster Groves. He was a skilled carpenter, a lifelong gardener, a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, and an avid follower of the stock market.

Jim is survived by his wife Mary Lee; his brother Jerry Swift, of Festus; four children, Casey Ann Merriman and husband Brian of Webster Groves, Laura Swift of Maplewood, Amy Swift and husband Bland Wade Jr. of Winston-Salem, NC, and Jay Swift and wife Kate (Marquess) Swift of Oak Park, IL; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was endlessly proud of them all. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis or The Special Olympics are appreciated.

