James Henry "Jim" Browdy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Henry "Jim" Browdy.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Browdy, James "Jim" Henry

74, of Farmington, Missouri passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in Salem, Missouri. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Missouri.

Jim is survived by his brother: Robert Browdy and wife Joan of Cedar Hill, MO; nieces: Susan Boor-Tabares and Cara Browdy; nephews: Jacob Browdy and wife Rachel and Patrick Browdy and wife Erin; great-nieces: Amber Tabares and significant other Kevin Cole, Sarah Polk and husband Kyle, Elizabeth Patterson and husband Jackie, Micki Browdy, Emma Browdy, and Ruby Browdy; great-nephews: Jason Tabares and wife Jennifer, Brexton Browdy, Marshall Browdy, and Maverick Browdy; many great-great-nieces; extended family and friends.

Online condolences may be entered at www.wilsonmortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.