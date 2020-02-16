James Henry "Jim" Browdy (1945 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Thoughts and prayers are with you in the loss of Jimmy. God..."
    - JohnMary Mosir
Service Information
Wilson Mortuary
1000 Scenic Rivers Blvd
Salem, MO
65560
(573)-729-5555
Obituary
Send Flowers

Browdy, James "Jim" Henry

74, of Farmington, Missouri passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in Salem, Missouri. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Missouri.

Jim is survived by his brother: Robert Browdy and wife Joan of Cedar Hill, MO; nieces: Susan Boor-Tabares and Cara Browdy; nephews: Jacob Browdy and wife Rachel and Patrick Browdy and wife Erin; great-nieces: Amber Tabares and significant other Kevin Cole, Sarah Polk and husband Kyle, Elizabeth Patterson and husband Jackie, Micki Browdy, Emma Browdy, and Ruby Browdy; great-nephews: Jason Tabares and wife Jennifer, Brexton Browdy, Marshall Browdy, and Maverick Browdy; many great-great-nieces; extended family and friends.

Online condolences may be entered at www.wilsonmortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.