Browdy, James "Jim" Henry

74, of Farmington, Missouri passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in Salem, Missouri. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Missouri.

Jim is survived by his brother: Robert Browdy and wife Joan of Cedar Hill, MO; nieces: Susan Boor-Tabares and Cara Browdy; nephews: Jacob Browdy and wife Rachel and Patrick Browdy and wife Erin; great-nieces: Amber Tabares and significant other Kevin Cole, Sarah Polk and husband Kyle, Elizabeth Patterson and husband Jackie, Micki Browdy, Emma Browdy, and Ruby Browdy; great-nephews: Jason Tabares and wife Jennifer, Brexton Browdy, Marshall Browdy, and Maverick Browdy; many great-great-nieces; extended family and friends.

