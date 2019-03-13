James Herzog

Herzog, James passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. James is survived by his brothers Thomas and Robert Herzog; our dear uncle, cousins, and friends. Services: Visitation Thursday, March 14, 2019, 4-8 p.m. Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary. Visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com .

Funeral Home
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
(314) 832-7770
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019
