Hopwood, James Passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved son of Roger and Nancy Hopwood; loving father of Andrew, Michael, and Christopher Hopwood; dearest brother of Rebecca (Leo) Labrillazo; dear uncle of Mikayla and Lucas Labrillazo; dear cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, February 28, 5:00 p.m. until the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Harris House.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019