St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hopwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hopwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Hopwood Obituary
Hopwood, James Passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved son of Roger and Nancy Hopwood; loving father of Andrew, Michael, and Christopher Hopwood; dearest brother of Rebecca (Leo) Labrillazo; dear uncle of Mikayla and Lucas Labrillazo; dear cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, February 28, 5:00 p.m. until the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Harris House.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now