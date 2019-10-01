James Hugh Murphy (1953 - 2019)
Service Information
Robinson Funeral Home
601 N Henry Clay Blvd
Ashland, MO
65010
(573)-657-1136
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
601 N Henry Clay Blvd
Ashland, MO 65010
Obituary
Murphy, James Hugh

age 65, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Neighborhoods by TigerPlace.

Services: A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland Mo.

Jim was born December 9, 1953 in St. Louis, the son of Sidney J and Laura May Prawiz, Murphy. He worked as a journalist for MO. Department of Conservation, followed by a stint writing for Outdoor Oklahoma, and later handled Annual MO. Tour Guide Book. Jim loved fishing and wildlife along with his writing. Jim was awarded a scholarship by the Outdoor Writers Association of America, Inc. in 1976, for Journalism students planning a career as outdoor and conservation writers. Jim received his Journalism Master's in the fall of 1982.

He is survived by his little sister Mary Pat Murphy of Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the The Nature Conservancy. Web: nature.org

Under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
