Murphy, James Hugh

age 65, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Neighborhoods by TigerPlace.

Services: A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland Mo.

Jim was born December 9, 1953 in St. Louis, the son of Sidney J and Laura May Prawiz, Murphy. He worked as a journalist for MO. Department of Conservation, followed by a stint writing for Outdoor Oklahoma, and later handled Annual MO. Tour Guide Book. Jim loved fishing and wildlife along with his writing. Jim was awarded a scholarship by the Outdoor Writers Association of America, Inc. in 1976, for Journalism students planning a career as outdoor and conservation writers. Jim received his Journalism Master's in the fall of 1982.

He is survived by his little sister Mary Pat Murphy of Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the The Nature Conservancy. Web: nature.org

Under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.