Becker, James J.

Passed away suddenly June 2, 2020. Adored husband of Judith Ann (Garoutte) Becker for 57 years. Beloved father and father-in-law of Lisa (Greg), James (Susan) and Amy (Scott); Dearest grandpa to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Sr. Nancy SSND, Robert (Mary), Daniel (Janet) and the late Thomas; devoted son of the late James J. Becker and Dorothea (Singer) Becker. And a cherished St. Louis musician.

Services: A Celebration of Life Mass is being set for late summer. For more info, see www.kutisfuneralhomes.com