Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Favazza, James J.

Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Pam Favazza (nee Foppe); dear father of Kristy Wisdom, Laura Pfingsten, Nick Favazza and Laura Whiting; dear grandfather Haylee Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Tre Whiting, Brianna Swanson, Brandon Wisdom, Brayden Pizzo and Brylie Pfingsten; dear great-grandfather of Adalynne Cherry and Austin Cherry; dear brother of Joann Ostrowski; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday October 5, 2 p.m. until memorial service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Kindred Hospice, 2055 Craigshire Rd., Ste. 410, St. Louis, MO 63146 appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019
