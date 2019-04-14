James J. Herzing

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James J. Herzing.

Herzing, James J. 84, passed on April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary; loving father of Dorothy (Joe) Siegfried and Ed (Julie) Herzing; grandfather of Elizabeth, Emily, Owen, Griffin; dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Visitation Thursday, April 18th 4-8 p.m. with a Service, Friday, April 19th, 10:30 a.m. at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. Interment Jefferson Barracks.

logo
Funeral Home
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.