Herzing, James J. 84, passed on April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary; loving father of Dorothy (Joe) Siegfried and Ed (Julie) Herzing; grandfather of Elizabeth, Emily, Owen, Griffin; dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Visitation Thursday, April 18th 4-8 p.m. with a Service, Friday, April 19th, 10:30 a.m. at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. Interment Jefferson Barracks.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019