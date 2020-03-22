|
|
Murray, James J. Jr.
Wed., Feb. 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Murray (nee Lewis); dearest father of Kathleen (Samuel Funaro) Murray and James (Nicole) Murray III; dear brother of Jackie (Roger) Gerth; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Private services were held at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James Murray Jr. to the Northland Symphony (P.O. Box 11084, Kansas City, MO 64119 please put "James Murray Jr" in the memo). A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020