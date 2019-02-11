Services Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois Road St. Louis , MO 63123 (314) 842-4458 Resources More Obituaries for James Amelung Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Joseph Amelung

Obituary Condolences Flowers Amelung, James Joseph James Herman Joseph Amelung, in his 90th yr., to heaven on eagle's wings Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, into the arms of Jesus and all who have gone before him. Devoted husband of Olive Elizabeth Amelung (nee Laubert) for 64 yrs. Affectionately Big Pappa to his 6 children -spouses - all favorites were blessed with his guidance and unconditional love: Janet-Amy Grass (Fred), Roger Amelung, Debra (Michael) Henderson, Donald Amelung, Michael Amelung, David (Macheal) Amelung -all of St. Louis, MO. Grandpa Fiddlesticks forever in the hearts of 12 grandchildren/spouses; 16 great grandchildren. Survived by loving sister Margaret Storm, precious in-laws Georgena (Jim) Fick, and his forever little Flower Girl, niece Phyllis Summa. Born August 20, 1929 in Washington, Franklin County, MO; to Adolph Henry Otto and Margaret Barbara (nee Voss) Amelung. Moved to St. Louis 3/81937 spending his early youth on Woodland Ave. and Maple Street in Maplewood, MO building model airplanes, selling newspapers, working at Priscilla Ice Cream Shop, Powhatan Air Dome Theatre, and Kroger. Proud graduate of Coyle High School, lettering in Basketball; St. Louis University School of Law 1953 - majored in Political Science and History; minored in Philosophy; Air Force ROTC; Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity. James met his forever Sweetie Pie when both worked at The Parkmoor, Clayton, MO; married Olive August 25, 1951 at Visitation Catholic Church, Vienna, MO. Moved to their Affton, MO homestead 1958, making life-long friends as charter parishioner of St. Timothy Catholic Church, happily playing Santa for the subdivision. James co-founded the law firm of Amelung, Wulff & Willenbrock in 1973, successfully established themselves as premier defense litigators. Co-founding member of the Association of Civil Defense course (now MODL). Member of the St. Louis Bar Association, MO Bar Association;, licensed to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States. Retired in 1993; assumed Of Council status, celebrated 50 yrs. in 2003. Among his most prized possessions: Kindergarten diploma and Supreme Court Certificate - Alpha to Omega. Member of: 60 yrs. Knights of Columbus, Co-founding member Lawyers for Life, St. Timothy Mass Lectors, Men's Club, softball team, and later, St. George Catholic Church. Member of the Washington, MO and MO Historical Society, Civil War Museum, Science Center, MO Conservation, and Conservation Federation of MO. Season Ticket holder Cardinal Baseball and Blues Hockey, giving family cherished memories and love for these sports. His joys were many: sitting with Olive in the double swing in the backyard, enjoying the quiet beauty of nature, their Lake Ozark home Hickory Hill - teaching us the magic of the lake where time stood still while hours flew by, family vacations in a top loaded - tightly packed station wagon, fishing in Mexico and Canada, golf, gardening, stamp - coin collecting, NASCAR, reading history/ politics/philosophy. He proudly built his Man Cave before they were even a fad! A whip at pinochle/poker/spades, and horseshoes. A great singing voice, talented piano/steel guitar player, yo-yo champ. Endured hardships through his deep faith, sense of humor, confidence, honesty, integrity. Godfather to many, a gentleman always. No one a stranger. James greeted all with a friendly Hello Ace, Tiger, or Charlie! His legacy will continue through his vast collection of family photos slides, the annual Potosi JJA Clay Bird Shoot, his entry in the Maplewood, MO Historical Book, his published essay on Academic Freedom, the tribute collection he lovingly researched about his brother Melvin who served in WWII, his generosity to many organizations - especially the SLUH LAW endowed scholarship established in his name, and to the World Missionaries Latin America Apostolate. We remember: his ingenuity in self built items, teachings of history/politics; his life philosophies: The lamp of love is lighted by the oil of sincerity, and Take time to stop and smell the roses. In heaven, the dogwoods, redbuds, roses, sunflowers are forever blooming, tomatoes are ripe, birds are calling, the fish are biting. And Olive is waiting to dance a waltz as he sings to her. Special thanks to Sarah, Michelle, Maggie, and Cheryl. Services: Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Thurs. Feb. 14 St. John Paul II, Affton, MO. Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Kutis Affton Chapel, Wed. 4pm - 8pm. If desired, contributions may be made to Wash U. Dept. Ophthal.; 7425 Forsyth Blvd.; CB1247; St. Louis, MO; 63105; att. Dr. Lubniewski. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries