Flavin, James Joseph Jim Jr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Jim passed away peacefully surrounded in love by his family. Jim was a proud graduate & active alum of Bishop Dubourg High School (1958) & Saint Louis University (1962). Jim's work in life insurance & financial planning were entwined with his life as he started his career with many friends becoming clients & ended his career with all clients as friends. Jim was an active parishioner of The Immacolata Church, an avid sports fan & youth CYC coach & volunteer of the Boy Scouts of America. Jim never met a stranger, was famous for telling stories & unwaveringly loyal & proud of his family. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James & Kathryn Flavin & brother, Michael. Jim is survived by his loving family, wife of 52 years, Karen (Rathmann); sons, Kevin (Donna) & Michael (Rachel); daughters, Carrie Wenberg (Ken) & Kate McKinley (Paul); adoring grandchildren, Ryan, Ellie Wenberg, Aidan, Grayson McKinley & Elizabeth; & brothers, Gerard & John. Services: Vis. Thurs., April 11, 9 a.m., at Immacolata Catholic Church: 8900 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63117. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to support The : https://alz.org
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019