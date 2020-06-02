James Joseph Hager
Hager, James Joseph aged 74, passed away on May 29, 2020. Beloved father of Mary Chris Hager, son of the former James Joseph Hager Sr., (1924-1992) and Mary Virginia Rudolph Hager (1923-1995), brother of Jeanne Marie Berry and Mary Elizabeth Barber. Former husband of Cynthia Quinones. Cousin to many O'Connor, Healey, Rudolph, Gray and Gaul families. A graduate of McBride HS '64, Washington U '68, '71, MBA at UMSL '75 and a Marine veteran. He worked high school summers at Calvary Cemetery, college summers at the Post Office. He became an engineer, later a CPA and worked 30 years for various divisions of Western Electric, Southwestern Bell and SBC Corp retiring as President of Ameritech Paging. His second career was business manager for Assumption Church and School. He also taught engineering at Washington University and accounting at Webster University. His favorite job was being a father. Memorial contributions may be made in James' honor to the American Cancer Society. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, O'Fallon, MO. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Contact (636) 240-2242 or visit Baue.com for more information.


Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2020.
