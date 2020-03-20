|
|
Keith, James "Don"
Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lois Keith (nee Stoffler); dear father of Don (Linda) and Vicki Keith, Patty (Bob) Berberich and Elizabeth (Paul) Olscher; dear grandfather of 6, and great-grandfather of 6.
Don was an active member of his Masonic Lodge and Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Services: Due to current circumstances, visitation, funeral service and interment will all be private. If desired, please send a condolence letter in c/o the funeral home to the family. Memorials to American Diabetes Association appreciated. Service of Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois (63123).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020