St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Keith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Don" Keith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Don" Keith Obituary

Keith, James "Don"

Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lois Keith (nee Stoffler); dear father of Don (Linda) and Vicki Keith, Patty (Bob) Berberich and Elizabeth (Paul) Olscher; dear grandfather of 6, and great-grandfather of 6.

Don was an active member of his Masonic Lodge and Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Services: Due to current circumstances, visitation, funeral service and interment will all be private. If desired, please send a condolence letter in c/o the funeral home to the family. Memorials to American Diabetes Association appreciated. Service of Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois (63123).

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now