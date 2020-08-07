James Kuba

Kuba, James

passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Wanda Kuba (nee Woodside); loving father of Kim (Marshall Lukens) Schall, James Green and the late Kelly Kuba; dear grandfather of Victoria and Austin; dear brother of Geraldine Klamert; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Mon. Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.