Doubek, James L.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday June 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Pat Doubek (nee Stephens); dear father of Jim (Janet) and Gerard (Chuchie) Doubek, and Mary Elizabeth (Curtis) Nothstine; loving grandfather of Christina, Alex, David and Ellen; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation and services at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel were held in private. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery was also held in private.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2020.