Keithly, James L. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thurs, Feb. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary L. Keithly (nee Hobbs); dear father and father-in-law of James (Diana), Rodney (Wendy) and the late Gary Keithly; loving grandfather of Michael, Greg and Shannon Keithly and great-grandfather of McKenzie, Mason, Reagan and Gavin; dear brother of Donald (Kathleen) Keithly; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from ORTMANN'S, 9222 Lackland, Overland, Tues., March 5, 9:30 a.m. to All Souls Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to . appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO 63114
(314) 427-2222
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019