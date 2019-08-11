Nouss, James "Jim" L.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances F. Nouss (nee Finan); dear father of James L. (Lisa) Jr., John J. of Castle Pines, CO, Edgar McL. (Tiffany) of New Vernon, NJ, and the late Julia "Jolly" Nouss; dear grandfather of James L. III (Andrea), Julia N. (Oliver) TenHoeve, Ian McL., Marianna C., Aidan B. and Victoria G. Nouss; and dear great grandfather of Elise F. TenHoeve; preceded in death by his siblings Celeste N. (Moore P.) Matthews and Joseph McL. (Susan R.) Nouss; our dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many. Born in St. Louis, graduated from St. Louis University High School, Loyola College, and Georgetown University School of Law, practiced law in St. Louis for 50 years, retired Captain US Navy (33 years of active and reserves) serving in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Pacific theatres of WWII and Korean conflict; advisor to the St. Louis Priory School and Abbey, long time serving member of the Abbey Society; civic and community leader; and life-long farmer. A special thanks to the Laclede Groves Senior Living staff, and many recent caregivers. He will be remembered by his wonderful grin, and gift for telling stories over a hearty, bacon-filled breakfast or at cocktail hour with a cherry-topped Manhattan. He loved to recount stories of his childhood, working on the farm (knowing the exact price of a bushel of corn), hunting with his Irish Setters, Pointer and English Setters, raising horses, and spending time with his family. He lived a life of purpose, dedication and loyalty to the Catholic Church, his country, his city, the law, and above all, his family.

Services: A Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17 at The Abbey Church at the St. Louis Priory, 500 S. Mason Rd., 63141, from 10:00 am until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 am. A reception will immediately follow Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the St. Louis Priory School or to a appreciated. www.kriegshausermortuary.com