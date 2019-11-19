St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
17 Joy Ave., at E. Lockwood
Webster Groves, MO
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
17 Joy Ave., at E. Lockwood
Webster Groves, MO
Resources
James L. Perabo Obituary

Perabo, James L.

88, of Webster Groves, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Fri., Nov. 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne K. Perabo; beloved father of James Philip Perabo; dear friend to many.

Services: Visitation Thurs., Nov. 21, 10 a.m., at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave., at E. Lockwood, Webster Groves. Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carmel of St. Joseph, 9150 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124. A service of Bopp Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019
