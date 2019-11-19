|
Perabo, James L.
88, of Webster Groves, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Fri., Nov. 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne K. Perabo; beloved father of James Philip Perabo; dear friend to many.
Services: Visitation Thurs., Nov. 21, 10 a.m., at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave., at E. Lockwood, Webster Groves. Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carmel of St. Joseph, 9150 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124. A service of Bopp Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019