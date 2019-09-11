St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
James L. Solari


1933 - 2019
James L. Solari Obituary

Solari, James L.

passed away on September 8, 2019 at the age of 85 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born November 24, 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late James and Norma (Zanders) Solari. He was the beloved husband of Louise (Peggy) Solari for 64 years and loving father of James (Anne) Solari, Thomas Solari, Robert (Glenda) Solari, John (Annette) Solari and Mary (Lance) Morris, and 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and sister Carol (Norman) Henshaw and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins (Dr. Daniel Meshoto and David Meshoto). James is preceded in death by son Thomas J. Solari.

Jim served three years in the US Air Force as a pilot and ended his military career as a captain in the Air Force reserves.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, September 13, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery with full Honors. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
