Wilhite, James L. passed away peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband for 66 years of Dorothy M. Wilhite (nee Zeuner); loving father of Jim (Dana) Wilhite and Timothy (Sheryl) Wilhite; cherished grandfather of Kevin and Anna; dear brother of Bonny Lang, Gene Wilhite and the late Bill and Bob Wilhite. While working as a machinist he was drafted into the US Army for 2 years. Upon discharge he returned to McDonnell Douglas, eventually leaving to form his own business, NCI (Numerical Control, Inc.) as a programmer, then into manufacturing of large aircraft parts for commercial and military aircraft. As a member of the executive board of The Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, he was recognized for exceptional character in the local and regional councils with their highest awards. He was Chairman of the Board of St. Peters Enterprise Bank for 21 years. Services: Memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 14088 Clayton Road, 63017, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately. If desired, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Endowment Fund or BJC Hospice. Visitation at the church, Saturday 10-11 a.m. A service of the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at









