Zarucchi, James L. 67, on July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanne (Morgan), and survived by sisters Ann (David) Hribal, Carol (Paul) Holzberger, Mary Zarucchi (Bob Goland), Nina (Dean) Mize, and longtime friend Milton Phegley. Jim was Editorial Director of the Flora of North America Project at the Missouri Botanical Garden. He was a friend to many at the Garden, in the Compton Heights neighborhood, and at institutions around the world. According to his wishes, there will be no memorial service, and his body was donated to Washington University Medical School. In recognition of his special bond with Roxy, Sunny, and Daisy Mae, contributions in his memory to the Humane Society of Missouri would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019