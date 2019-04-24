Labitska, James Jim Passed peacefully on April 15, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Barbara; daughters Renee (Michael) Holmes and Lori Abnos; grandchildren Mckenzie, Wyatt and Grace Holmes and Preston Abnos. Jim's fun-loving spirit and teaching ways will live in their memories. In the hope of furthering Parkinson's research, Jim donated his body to Washington University in St. Louis. The family is planning a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the American Parkinson's Disease Assoc. (APDA.com).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019