Lang, James Lawrence

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Monday, August 31, 2020. Born 1936 in Richmond Heights (St. Luke's Parish), Jim attended CBC and St. Louis University. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Schaberg); loving father to Jeanne Lawo (Gerald), Anne Frahn (Harrison), Kathleen Dolan (Daniel), James (Cecilia), and Julia Missey (Stephen). Adored patriarch, role model, and advisor to 15 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Jim spent his entire career with Angelica Uniform Company, starting in 1958. He served as a sales rep in nearly every region of the country, retiring as VP back in St. Louis in 2002. As his encore career, he ran a small travel business and loved arranging trips that he and Nancy enjoyed with large groups of friends.

At the heart of Jim's many life successes was his personality. Sociable and witty, he never missed a chance to lead rounds of singing at parties. But more importantly, he was kind, gentle, thoughtful, welcoming, and supportive. No matter how busy, he always had time to listen to others with genuine interest. Without a doubt, he would list as his proudest accomplishment his 62-year marriage to Nancy which created the foundation for his close-knit and loving extended family. Second to that is the fierce sense of social justice he instilled in all of his children, which they live every day through their careers and life choices. After his daughters founded an education program in Belize, Jim often traveled with them ... cheerfully sorting thousands of donated school books in the tropical heat. And he loved his walks, most of all those at Alpine Lake to take grandchildren to the tree that he had convinced them magically grew Snickers.

Preceded in death by his parents John George and Mary Eleanor Bergmann Lang; brothers Robert, Paul, and John Lang; and sisters Rosemary Lang Dolan and Eleanor Ley Hayes.

Services: Mass on Saturday, 9/5/20, 10:30 a.m., St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, Sappington. Online service at https://boxcast.tv/view/funeral-667174. Interment following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of a wake, join the family for an outdoor open house at the home of daughter Kathie (Sunday, 9/6/20, 2-6 p.m). Email dolanhome6@gmail.com for directions. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Louis St. Vincent de Paul Society (svdpstlouis.org/donate), or to the 'James D. Missey Special Needs Trust' (grandson) c/o Stephen Missey, 2131 Briargate Ln, St. Louis 63122.